UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution On Border Crossing For Syria Aid

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 07:58 PM

EU Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution on Border Crossing for Syria Aid

The European Union welcomes the unanimous adoption of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, which allows the UN to continue using the crossing point at Bab al-Hawa from Turkey to Syria to deliver humanitarian aid into Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The European Union welcomes the unanimous adoption of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, which allows the UN to continue using the crossing point at Bab al-Hawa from Turkey to Syria to deliver humanitarian aid into Syria.

"The renewal of the UNSC Resolution on cross-border assistance is vital since there is no adequate alternative to meet the growing humanitarian needs in Syria," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a joint statement.

The extension is valid for six months with an option to renew for another six months. The resolution was jointly drafted by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland.

Further on in the statement, the EU reiterated its call for a solution to the Syrian conflict to be found through a "genuine, inclusive political transition."

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Norway European Union Ireland United States From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s IICD discusses enhancing cultural coo ..

29 minutes ago

Harmony Cricket League kicks off

23 seconds ago

SH&ME to ensure corona SOPs implementation in wake ..

24 seconds ago

London police tell fans not to gather for Euro fin ..

28 seconds ago

Spanish Weather Service Warns of Heat Wave From Af ..

30 seconds ago

24 shopkeepers arrested for decanting

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.