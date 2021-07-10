EU Welcomes UN Security Council Resolution on Border Crossing for Syria Aid

The European Union welcomes the unanimous adoption of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, which allows the UN to continue using the crossing point at Bab al-Hawa from Turkey to Syria to deliver humanitarian aid into Syria

"The renewal of the UNSC Resolution on cross-border assistance is vital since there is no adequate alternative to meet the growing humanitarian needs in Syria," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a joint statement.

The extension is valid for six months with an option to renew for another six months. The resolution was jointly drafted by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland.

Further on in the statement, the EU reiterated its call for a solution to the Syrian conflict to be found through a "genuine, inclusive political transition."