EU Welcomes US, Canadian, UK Sanctions Against Belarus - External Action Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The European Union supported the introduction of new sanctions against Belarus by the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom and said that it would also continue to exert pressure on the leadership of Belarus, European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Monday.

"We welcome the introduction of new restrictive measures against the Lukashenka regime by the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, adding to existing extensive EU sanctions," it said on Twitter.

"EU acts in unison with US, Canada & UK in supporting the people of Belarus. We will continue to apply pressure on Lukashenka regime until all political prisoners are released and a meaningful dialogue and free & fair elections are held in Belarus," it added.

