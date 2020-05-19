EU Welcomes World Health Assembly Adopting Brussels' Resolution on COVID-19 Response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union welcomes the adoption of its resolution on COVID-19 response by the World Health Assembly, the EU External Action service said Tuesday in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The European Union welcomes the adoption of its resolution on COVID-19 response by the World Health Assembly, the EU External Action service said Tuesday in a statement.

"We welcome the World Health Assembly's adoption by consensus of the resolution initiated by the European Union and its Member States on the importance of a collective response to the coronavirus pandemic. The 195 Member States of the World Health Organisation (WHO) have convened at the Assembly in unprecedented times, showing their determination to defeat the virus through collective, global action," the joint statement by EU Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner Stella Kyriakides read.

The resolution calls for "equitable access" to a coronavirus vaccine once it has been developed.

"The resolution also recalls the need for all of us to evaluate our performance. An independent investigation of how this pandemic started and spread will be important, as we will need to draw lessons from the current crisis to strengthen our global preparedness for the future," the statement read.