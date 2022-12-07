UrduPoint.com

EU-Western Balkans Partnership Focuses On Energy, Migration - Austrian Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 12:06 AM

EU-Western Balkans Partnership Focuses on Energy, Migration - Austrian Chancellor

The strategic partnership between the European Union and the six countries of the Western Balkans focuses on the economy, energy and the fight against illegal migration, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The strategic partnership between the European Union and the six countries of the Western Balkans focuses on the economy, energy and the fight against illegal migration, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"The EU wants to signify a clear commitment to a strategic partnership with the six countries of the Western Balkans, it refers not only to economic cooperation and cooperation in the field of energy supply, but also to the fight against illegal migration," Nehammer said at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana.

Nehammer also reiterated that Austria won't agree to the expansion of the Schengen area to include Romania and Bulgaria.

Austria has been at the forefront of the migration crisis in Europe. Since the beginning of 2022, Austria has registered 100,000 asylum applications, 75,000 of which had not previously been registered in the EU. The head of the government called the situation "unacceptable."

The EU-Western Balkans summit took place in the Albanian capital, Tirana, on December 6. All 27 countries of the EU as well as the states of the Western Balkans were invited. The topics discussed included Ukraine, Russia sanctions, cyber security, cooperation in the energy sector, migration issues, and the fight against terrorism and organized crime.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe European Union Tirana Austria Bulgaria Romania Albanian December All Government

Recent Stories

Congressman Biggs Says Challenging McCarthy for US ..

Congressman Biggs Says Challenging McCarthy for US House Speaker to Dislodge Est ..

25 seconds ago
 Over 13.5 mln children receive anti-polio drops in ..

Over 13.5 mln children receive anti-polio drops in 36 districts

26 seconds ago
 Eto'o sorry for fan 'altercation' but slams Algeri ..

Eto'o sorry for fan 'altercation' but slams Algeria 'provocation'

28 seconds ago
 Women should equip themselves with knowledge of la ..

Women should equip themselves with knowledge of latest technology: Chairman PHEC ..

30 seconds ago
 Brent Crude Dips Below $80 Per Barrel First Time S ..

Brent Crude Dips Below $80 Per Barrel First Time Since January 6

32 seconds ago
 Chines ambassador calls on Minister Finance

Chines ambassador calls on Minister Finance

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.