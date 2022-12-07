EU-Western Balkans Partnership Focuses on Energy, Migration - Austrian Chancellor

The strategic partnership between the European Union and the six countries of the Western Balkans focuses on the economy, energy and the fight against illegal migration, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The strategic partnership between the European Union and the six countries of the Western Balkans focuses on the economy, energy and the fight against illegal migration, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday.

"The EU wants to signify a clear commitment to a strategic partnership with the six countries of the Western Balkans, it refers not only to economic cooperation and cooperation in the field of energy supply, but also to the fight against illegal migration," Nehammer said at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana.

Nehammer also reiterated that Austria won't agree to the expansion of the Schengen area to include Romania and Bulgaria.

Austria has been at the forefront of the migration crisis in Europe. Since the beginning of 2022, Austria has registered 100,000 asylum applications, 75,000 of which had not previously been registered in the EU. The head of the government called the situation "unacceptable."

The EU-Western Balkans summit took place in the Albanian capital, Tirana, on December 6. All 27 countries of the EU as well as the states of the Western Balkans were invited. The topics discussed included Ukraine, Russia sanctions, cyber security, cooperation in the energy sector, migration issues, and the fight against terrorism and organized crime.