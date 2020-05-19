UrduPoint.com
EU, Western Balkans, Turkey Agree On Coordinated Response To COVID-19 Economic Disruption

Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:14 PM

The European Union, countries of the Western Balkans, and Turkey have agreed on a closely coordinated response to the economic disruption caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic that will see countries take immediate measures to foster long-term recovery, according to a statement published by the Council of the European Union on Tuesday

Representatives from EU institutions, Turkey and the Western Balkans nations agreed on the measures during an annual economic policy meeting.

"Participants concluded that this year's policy guidance will focus on measures providing an immediate fiscal, economic and social policy response to mitigate the impact of the pandemic as well as on the transition from these short- term to more structural measures to foster the medium-term recovery," the EU's statement published after the meeting read.

All participants in the dialogue also agreed that any extraordinary measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 must be done transparently and should not undermine the rule of law, democracy, and human rights, the EU stated.

Gender equality must also be ensured in employment practices, social protection, and health care, according to the statement.

The Western Balkans participants in the dialogue were Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kosovo. Ahead of the meeting, all participants, including Turkey, submitted an Economic Reform Programme setting out potential policy changes up to 2022.

