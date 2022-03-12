EU will ban export of luxury goods from bloc to Russia: von der Leyen

Brussels will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia, striking a "direct blow to the Russian elite" as the war in Ukraine rages, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

"We will ban the export of any EU luxury goods from our countries to Russia, as a direct blow to the Russian elite," she said.

"Those who sustain Putin's war machine should no longer be able to enjoy their lavish lifestyle while bombs fall on innocent people in Ukraine." On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to pour into pro-Western Ukraine, triggering unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia and sparking an exodus of foreign corporations including luxury brands.

Washington and Brussels' coordinated response to Moscow's incursion into Ukraine has made Russia the most sanctioned country in the world, sending the ruble into free-fall, accelerating already spiralling inflation and sparking fears of debt default.

Putin has however said Russia will emerge stronger from the crisis.

"I am sure that we will get through these difficulties and become more competent and have more opportunities to feel independent and self-reliant," Putin told Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting on Friday.