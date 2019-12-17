UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Will Do 'maximum' To Meet Brexit Trade Deal Deadline: Barnier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:42 PM

EU will do 'maximum' to meet Brexit trade deal deadline: Barnier

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday said the bloc would do its utmost to meet a tight deadline and agree a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain before the end of next year

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday said the bloc would do its utmost to meet a tight deadline and agree a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain before the end of next year.

"We will do the maximum," Barnier told reporters when asked if he could meet an eleven-month deadline to seal the trade agreement with Britain and avoid a no-deal divorce that could punish the economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday threatened to outlaw any request to extend the transition period that begins when Brexit takes place on Januray 31 and runs to the end of the year.

Related Topics

Threatened Divorce Brexit Agreement

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

16 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

16 minutes ago

USMCA Trade Agreement 'Spectacular Deal' for US Ec ..

4 minutes ago

PSP President demands rebuilding Hyderabad dilapid ..

4 minutes ago

Musharraf's plea referred to Lahore High Court CJ ..

4 minutes ago

US industrial output rebounds sharply in November

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.