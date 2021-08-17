EU will have to talk to Taliban: Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday the bloc will have to talk to the Taliban after the group seized control of Afghanistan

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday the bloc will have to talk to the Taliban after the group seized control of Afghanistan.

"The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them," he said, while stressing this does not mean moving quickly to officially recognise their rule.