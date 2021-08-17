UrduPoint.com

EU Will Have To Talk To Taliban: Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:27 PM

EU will have to talk to Taliban: Borrell

The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday the bloc will have to talk to the Taliban after the group seized control of Afghanistan

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday the bloc will have to talk to the Taliban after the group seized control of Afghanistan.

"The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them," he said, while stressing this does not mean moving quickly to officially recognise their rule.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan European Union

Recent Stories

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are del ..

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are delays in online transaction, say ..

1 hour ago
 EU Pledges to Support Afghanistan's Neighbors in R ..

EU Pledges to Support Afghanistan's Neighbors in Response to Refugee Influx

3 minutes ago
 EU Must Communicate With Taliban to Prevent Humani ..

EU Must Communicate With Taliban to Prevent Humanitarian, Migrant Crises - Borre ..

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 53 more positive patients of ..

Balochistan reports 53 more positive patients of coronavirus

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over Khursheed ..

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over Khursheed Shah's bail plea

34 minutes ago
 Malaysian Parties Agree to 'Peaceful' New Politica ..

Malaysian Parties Agree to 'Peaceful' New Political Landscape to Fight COVID-19 ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.