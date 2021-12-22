EU Will Interact With US, NATO on Negotiations With Russia - Borrell

The European Union will work with the US and NATO to ensure that its interests are taken into account in negotiations with Russia on European security, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement

"The EU will engage with both the US and NATO to ensure its interests are represented in any possible discussion with Russia on European security," the statement says.

The EU considers NATO's proposals to conduct the NATO-Russia Council as an important step in response to Russia's security proposals, Borrell said.

"NATO's offer to hold a NATO-Russia Council in response to the draft treaties on European security that Russia rendered public last week is an important step," he said.