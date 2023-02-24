UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The European Union will continue to try to impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry, but Hungary will never agree to this, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"We had to fight a lot, and we will have to fight a lot in the future, as far as I see the developments, in order to keep the nuclear out of the sanctions regime. Some fellow member states of the European Union are desperately putting initiatives on the table to sanction (Russian state nuclear corporation) Rosatom, to sanction associates of Rosatom, leaders of the company and to restrict the nuclear cooperation between Russia and EU," the minister said.

"This is something that we would never agree with. This is something that we will definitely veto in case such kind of points are being included into any kind of sanction measures," Szijjarto added.

The minister noted there were "strong attempts" to include Russia's nuclear energy sector on the sanctions lists in the course of the development of the 10th sanctions package against Russia, but Budapest has "not let it happen."

On Thursday, the European Union once again failed to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, with discussions set to continue on Friday.