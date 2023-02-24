UrduPoint.com

EU Will Keep Trying Sanction Russia's Nuclear Industry, Hungary Will Be Against - Budapest

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 08:40 AM

EU Will Keep Trying Sanction Russia's Nuclear Industry, Hungary Will Be Against - Budapest

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The European Union will continue to try to impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry, but Hungary will never agree to this, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"We had to fight a lot, and we will have to fight a lot in the future, as far as I see the developments, in order to keep the nuclear out of the sanctions regime. Some fellow member states of the European Union are desperately putting initiatives on the table to sanction (Russian state nuclear corporation) Rosatom, to sanction associates of Rosatom, leaders of the company and to restrict the nuclear cooperation between Russia and EU," the minister said.

"This is something that we would never agree with. This is something that we will definitely veto in case such kind of points are being included into any kind of sanction measures," Szijjarto added.

The minister noted there were "strong attempts" to include Russia's nuclear energy sector on the sanctions lists in the course of the development of the 10th sanctions package against Russia, but Budapest has "not let it happen."

On Thursday, the European Union once again failed to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, with discussions set to continue on Friday.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear European Union Company Budapest Hungary Turkish Lira Industry

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

Al Bowardi tours IDEX pavilions

8 hours ago
 Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Comma ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Deputy Commander of Malaysian Land Forces

8 hours ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Mald ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces meets with Maldives&#039; Defence Minister

8 hours ago
 Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Lev ..

Serbia Seeking to Upgrade Relations With US to Level of Strategic Partnership - ..

9 hours ago
 Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final ..

Murray's new comeback seals Qatar Open semi-final place

9 hours ago
 Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 L ..

Biden to Discuss Further Ukraine Support With G7 Leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday- W ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.