EU Will Never Recognize Results Of Referenda On 4 Regions Joining Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The EU said on Friday that the bloc will never recognize the results of referenda on the DPR, the LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions joining Russia.

"We firmly reject and unequivocally condemn the illegal annexation by Russia of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions ... Russia is putting global security at risk.

We do not and will never recognise the illegal 'referenda' that Russia has engineered as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, nor their falsified and illegal results," the EU said in a statement.

The bloc also called on other countries and international organizations to "unequivocally reject this illegal annexation," the statement read.

