UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Will Not Adopt Economic Sanctions On Belarus On June 21, Only Individual Ones - Source

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

EU Will Not Adopt Economic Sanctions on Belarus on June 21, Only Individual Ones - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The European Union will not coordinate the package of sectorial economic sanctions on Belarus by June 21, when the EU foreign ministers will convene for a meeting, so they will only adopt individual sanctions, a high-ranking EU source told reporters in Brussels.

According to the source, sanctions on those involved in the Ryanair plane incident will be adopted at the foreign ministers' summit, while the set of economic restrictions will be finalized later, although there is already a political decision to introduce this new package.

Related Topics

European Union Brussels Belarus June

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

6 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistanâ€™s unwavering support for ..

11 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

18 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

52 minutes ago

UVAS initiates Vetsâ€™ continued professional deve ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.