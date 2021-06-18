EU Will Not Adopt Economic Sanctions on Belarus on June 21, Only Individual Ones - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The European Union will not coordinate the package of sectorial economic sanctions on Belarus by June 21, when the EU foreign ministers will convene for a meeting, so they will only adopt individual sanctions, a high-ranking EU source told reporters in Brussels.

According to the source, sanctions on those involved in the Ryanair plane incident will be adopted at the foreign ministers' summit, while the set of economic restrictions will be finalized later, although there is already a political decision to introduce this new package.