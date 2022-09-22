EU Will Not Be Directly Involved in Conflict in Ukraine - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The European Union will not take part in the conflict in Ukraine, instead it will continue to provide military assistance to Kiev, pursue a policy of anti-Russian sanctions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a briefing.

"We are not participating in the war. We are not belligerent. We are just supporting Ukraine," Borrell said.