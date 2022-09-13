EU Will Not Cap Russian Gas Price, Plans to Tax Energy Firms 'Surplus' Profits - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The European Commission is abandoning the idea of capping prices of Russian gas, but planning to introduce additional taxes on "surplus" profits of energy companies, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a leaked document.

The bloc's draft regulation on the "electricity emergency tool" has nothing about a price cap, since member states failed to reach an agreement on the matter last week, the newspaper said. Instead, it suggests that the bloc levy windfall taxes on the high profits of energy firms, with a separate cap on revenues of low-carbon electricity producers.