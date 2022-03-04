EU Will Not Conclude New Agreements With Russian Research Centers - European Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The European Union has no intention to conclude new agreements with Russia's research centers in the wake of Moscow's operation in Ukraine, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday.

"The Commission has suspended cooperation with Russia and Belarus in the European Neighborhood Instrument cross border cooperation programs, as well as in the inter-Baltic sea region program. Likewise, the Commission has also decided not to conclude any new contracts or agreements with Russian research organizations. All ongoing projects are being reviewed," Mamer told a briefing.