EU Will Not Fund Border Wire, Wall At Union's External Borders - Commission

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The European Union will not fund creating fences or walls at external borders of member states, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"There was a discussion on what is so called psychical infrastructure and I was very clear in the Commission and the EU parliament that there will be no funding barbed wire and walls," von der Leyen told a press conference following the EU leader's summit.

Earlier in the day, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that the EU should discuss creating a physical fence on the border with Belarus amid the influx of migrants.

