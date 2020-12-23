EU Will Not Impose New Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Navalny After Journalist Probe - Maas

The recent journalistic investigation into the circumstances of poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny only proved the information already known to German authorities, and the European Union does not plan to impose new sanctions on Russia based on it, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told DPA news agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The recent journalistic investigation into the circumstances of poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny only proved the information already known to German authorities, and the European Union does not plan to impose new sanctions on Russia based on it, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told DPA news agency.

Earlier in December, Navalny published an investigation, in which he claimed he knew the Names of eight Russian Federal Security Service agents, who allegedly followed him wherever he went in Russia over several years and repeatedly tried to poison him. Articles based on the investigation were simultaneously published by Navalny, the US broadcaster CNN, German magazine Spiegel and investigative journalism website Bellingcat. The investigation was done largely by Bellingcat, which has previously posted a number of stories that are critical of Russia, including on the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal and the crash of Flight MH17 in Ukraine.

According to Maas, the results of the investigation are "neither new nor unexpected" and the European Union had already imposed punitive measures "against those politically responsible for a serious violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention."

"The fact that now it has been once again finalized and supported in a journalistic way we regard as the confirmation .

.. However there will be no new consequences in this regard," Maas said.

President Vladimir Putin has recently said that Russia was ready to receive case materials from other countries and investigate this situation, but added that none of the countries concerned was sharing evidence with Moscow.

Navalny fell ill on August 20 and was urgently hospitalized in the city of Omsk. Local doctors suggested metabolic malfunctions as main diagnosis and said there were no traces of poison in available samples. Navalny was later transported to Germany, where the government said, citing military doctors, that he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. Berlin then said that this conclusion was backed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

The Kremlin said Berlin had not supplied Russia with evidence of their findings despite repeated requests. The Russian Foreign Ministry also said it was still waiting for a response from Germany regarding the issue.

The European Union in October imposed sanctions on six Russian officials, including Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov, over Russia's alleged involvement in the Navalny incident.