UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Will Not Open Doors For Georgia Tomorrow - President Zourabichvili

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 09:10 AM

EU Will Not Open Doors for Georgia Tomorrow - President Zourabichvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said her country would not be able to join the European Union in the near future; instead, it should think about deepening cooperation with it.

"The doors of the European Union will not open tomorrow, everyone knows that. Joining [the EU] is not our task today, our task today is to get where we need to be in order to obtain the level of cooperation that matches Georgia. Joining the EU is a real goal, and we have no other prospect," Zourabichvili told the Rustavi 2 tv channel.

"However, tomorrow, next week, two months later, the EU will not think about new candidates and members, but conversations have already begun about a new format of partnership, about association.

It is there that we should be very demanding, since today we are taking the steps for entry that will take shape institutionally tomorrow," the president said.

The Georgian authorities call NATO and EU membership the country's main foreign policy priorities. Georgia in 2014 signed an association agreement with the EU. In March 2017, Georgian citizens got the opportunity for visa-free entry to the Schengen countries.

Related Topics

NATO European Union Rustavi Georgia March 2017 TV Agreement

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

7 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

8 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

8 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.