EU Will Not Open Doors for Georgia Tomorrow - President Zourabichvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said her country would not be able to join the European Union in the near future; instead, it should think about deepening cooperation with it.

"The doors of the European Union will not open tomorrow, everyone knows that. Joining [the EU] is not our task today, our task today is to get where we need to be in order to obtain the level of cooperation that matches Georgia. Joining the EU is a real goal, and we have no other prospect," Zourabichvili told the Rustavi 2 tv channel.

"However, tomorrow, next week, two months later, the EU will not think about new candidates and members, but conversations have already begun about a new format of partnership, about association.

It is there that we should be very demanding, since today we are taking the steps for entry that will take shape institutionally tomorrow," the president said.

The Georgian authorities call NATO and EU membership the country's main foreign policy priorities. Georgia in 2014 signed an association agreement with the EU. In March 2017, Georgian citizens got the opportunity for visa-free entry to the Schengen countries.