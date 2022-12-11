UrduPoint.com

EU Will Not Tolerate Attacks On EULEX Mission In Kosovo - Foreign Policy Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that the bloc would not tolerate attacks on the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), urging the Serbian population to dismantle barricades on the roads in the north of the breakaway region.

"EU will not tolerate attacks on @EULEXKosovo or use of violent, criminal acts in the north," Borrell said on Twitter, calling on Kosovo Serbs to remove barricades.

EULEX will continue to coordinate with the Kosovo authorities and the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), Borrell added.

On Saturday, Kosovo Serbs erected barricades to block roads in the north of the partially-recognized region in protest of the arrest of former police officer Dejan Pantic by the Kosovo authorities.

He was detained on Saturday at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."

Later in the day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade would send a formal request to the KFOR mission command for permission to deploy the Serbian military and police in Kosovo. He also accused EULEX and OSCE of turning a blind eye to Pristina's dangerous moves, such as sending heavily geared special police units to municipalities with a predominantly Serb population.

At night, the protesters set up tents to guard the barricades. The Kosovar police, in turn, blocked the entry into the province for cars and pedestrians from central Serbia at the Jarinje checkpoint.

