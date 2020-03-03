UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Will Provide Greece All Support Needed In Migrant Crisis: Von Der Leyen

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:24 PM

EU will provide Greece all support needed in migrant crisis: von der Leyen

The European Union will provide Greece "all the support needed" to help tackle the migration surge from neighbouring Turkey, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday

Kastanies, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The European Union will provide Greece "all the support needed" to help tackle the migration surge from neighbouring Turkey, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.

"Those who seek to test Europe's unity will be disappointed. We will hold the line and our unity will prevail," von der Leyen said.

She was speaking after flying by helicopter over the border area with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and chiefs of the European Council and European Parliament.

The European Commission president said the bloc would provide 700 million Euros ($777 million), half of it immediately, to help manage the migrant situation.

In addition, the EU border agency Frontex will deploy a rapid intervention team including an additional 100 guards backed by coastal patrol vessels, helicopters and vehicles, she said.

"Our first priority is making sure that order is maintained at the Greek external border, which is also the European border," von der Leyen told journalists.

Mitsotakis earlier announced that Greek border forces had averted "over 24,000 attempts at illegal entry" by land and sea, making dozens of arrests.

"Europe has not been up to the task of dealing with the migration crisis," he said.

"I hope this crisis will serve as a wake up call for everyone to assume their responsibilities."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Turkey Parliament European Union Vehicles Greece Border All From Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund and startAD announce winning project ..

41 minutes ago

FNC passes three bills

56 minutes ago

Mubadala invests in autonomous, self-driving techn ..

56 minutes ago

Urooj Mumtaz reflects on Pakistan's ICC Women's T2 ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s GDP set to rise to AED1.5 trillion in 2 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.