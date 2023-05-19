EU Will Restrict Diamonds Trade From Russia - European Council President

UrduPoint.com

Published May 19, 2023

The European Union is planning to restrict the trade of Russian diamonds, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The European Union is planning to restrict the trade of Russian diamonds, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced an embargo on imports of diamonds, among other things, from Russia. The sanctions also include a $4 billion freeze on the diamond export market.

"We are now focused on shutting the door on loopholes. And continuing to cut Russia off from critical supplies. We will restrict trade in Russian diamonds. Russian diamonds are not forever and we will lay out openly and frankly why these sanctions are necessary and justified," Michel said in a statement before the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and will focus on the Ukraine conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization.

