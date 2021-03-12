UrduPoint.com
EU Will Soon Expand Its Human Rights Sanctions List - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:07 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The European Union will soon expand its sanctions list within the global human rights sanctions regime, the bloc is currently discussing which individuals will be targeted, a source in the EU told Sputnik on Friday.

The Council of the EU is currently working on expanding the list, the decision will be approved as soon as possible, the source said.

At the same time, the source declined to provide any details.

According to recent media reports, the EU is in talks on adding around 10 citizens of China, Russia, North Korea, Eritrea, Libya and South Sudan to the sanctions list. The agreement was reportedly reached at the meeting of permanent representatives in the EU, which was held in Brussels on Thursday.

