UrduPoint.com

EU Wins WTO Case Against India's Trade Tariffs On IT Products - European Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

EU Wins WTO Case Against India's Trade Tariffs on IT Products - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The European Union has won a case against India's trade tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) products in the World Trade Organization (WTO), the European Commission (EC) announced on Monday.

"In its panel ruling, the WTO upheld all EU claims against India and found that India's tariffs of up to 20% on certain ICT products, such as mobile phones, were not in line with its WTO commitments, and thus are illegal," the EC said in a statement.

The statement also noted that the value of products affected by India's trade restrictions amounts to 600 million Euros ($655 million) per year.

"While this is already significant, the real impact on European companies, which also export from other countries to India, is considerably higher," the statement added.

The WTO ruled that India brought no valid reasons to justify this measure and is not allowed to exclude more recent products from its zero-duty obligation.

"The panel also confirmed that no mistake was committed when determining India's tariff commitments, including when the tariff lines nomenclatures were updated, and refused to examine India's request to rectify its tariff commitments," the statement said.

Since 2014, India has been introducing tariffs of up to 20% on various IT products, including smartphones and its components. In 2019, the EU appealed the WTO to resolve the issue. The same year, Japan and Taiwan filed almost identical cases and the WTO is expected to announce a similar verdict later in the day.

Related Topics

India World Technology Mobile European Union Same Japan 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

28 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determ ..

Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determine Jurisdiction in Document L ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi ..

Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi Arabia, Iran: PM

37 minutes ago
 Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations ..

Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations as 'Publicly-Funded Media'

23 minutes ago
 Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special ..

Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special Assistant to the Prime Ministe ..

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors o ..

Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors on Kara-Murza's Sentence Interf ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.