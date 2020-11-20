EU Wishes to Work With Beijing on Climate Change - Von Der Leyen

The European Union wants to work with China on climate change, but needs to press harder on economy and and human rights, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday

"For both Europe and the United States, China is a negotiating partner, an economic competitor, and a systemic rival.

We want to work together with Beijing for example on climate change, biodiversity, and many aspects of economic management but we must also press hard on them on human rights and on economic issues such as market distortions, fair market access, intellectual property rights and foreign investment controls," von der Leyen told a press conference.