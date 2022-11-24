EU Working 'Full Speed' on 9th Package of Sanctions Against Russia - EU Commission Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The EU is working "full speed" on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"I can announce today that we are working full speed on a ninth sanctions package and I am confident that we will very soon approve a global price cap on Russian oil with the G7 and other major partners," the commission head told reporters in Finland.