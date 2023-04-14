UrduPoint.com

EU Working Group On Use Of Russia's Frozen Assets To Meet In Late April - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88)

EU Working Group on Use of Russia's Frozen Assets to Meet in Late April - Source

A new meeting of the special working group of the European Union on the use of frozen Russian assets to provide aid to Ukraine will be held at the end of April, an EU source told RIA Novosti on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) A new meeting of the special working group of the European Union on the use of frozen Russian assets to provide aid to Ukraine will be held at the end of April, an EU source told RIA Novosti on Friday.

On Thursday, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing a confidential document, that the European Commission was forced to admit that the frozen assets of the Bank of Russia would have to be returned after the end of the conflict in Ukraine.

"The initial discussions in the working group have been constructive. There are a number of questions of a legal, political and financial nature that we naturally need to look into, which will be in focus during future meetings. Next meeting will be later this month," the source said.

