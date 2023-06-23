Open Menu

EU Working On 12th Package Of Anti-Russian Sanctions - Polish Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The European Union has started working on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia and aims to target four key sectors of the Russian economy, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk said on Friday.

"We are already working on the 12th package of sanctions," Wawrzyk told the Polish Press Agency, adding that Warsaw was planning to "eliminate four components which provide Russia with big financial resources."

The deputy foreign minister said that the blocking of Russian diamond exports was difficult to negotiate because the Benelux countries would oppose the move as they served as a major hub for the gemstone trade.

Wawrzyk also said that it was difficult to predict the dates for the adoption of the 12th sanctions package, noting that Poland would make efforts to devise comprehensive restrictions.

On Wednesday, the Council of the European Union agreed to the 11th package of sanctions against Russia aimed at strengthening the existing restrictions and preventing their circumvention. The package prohibits the transit of more goods and technology exported from the EU to third countries via Russian territory which may contribute to Russia's military and technological enhancement. The package also limits the sale of such goods to third countries that might resell them to Russia. The EU expanded sanctions against Russian media and banned five more channels from broadcasting.

