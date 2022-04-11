UrduPoint.com

EU Working On 6th Package Of Anti-Russian Sanctions That Includes Oil Imports - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 01:21 PM

The European Union has started working on another package of sanctions against Russia over its special operation in Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday, adding that new sanctions will have "oil options."

"(The) European Commission was very clear that we are starting to work on a sixth package with oil options that means that the work is already began on bringing the consensus together and I hope this this time, it works," Landsbergis said in a doorstep comment ahead of a Foreign Affair Council meeting.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Oil

