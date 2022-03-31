EU Working on Measures to Prevent Russia From Avoiding Sanctions - European Commission

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 09:00 PM

European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said on Thursday that the European Union is working on means of preventing Russia from circumventing sanctions, but it is not commenting on whether it is drafting new restrictions

"We never comment on work related to sanctions. What is clear is that we are certainly working on ensuring the enforcement of existing sanctions and efforts to avoid their circumvention," Mamer told a briefing.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

