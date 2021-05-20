EU working on Tunisian, Libyan migrant deals: official

(@FahadShabbir)

The EU is working on a deal with Tunisia offering economic help in return for tougher efforts to stop migrants coming into Europe, a top official said ahead of a trip to the country Thursday

The EU commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, told Italy's La Repubblica newspaper that talks were also already under way with Libya on a similar agreement.

Italy has called for help from EU nations to manage increasing numbers of migrants arriving on its shores, mostly from Tunisia and Libya.

Johansson said Brussels was working on organising "a network of voluntary aid" this summer until a more permanent EU solution on sharing migrants could be agreed, but "we are also working to block the departures".

This includes trying to negotiate a new deal with Tunisia by the end of the year.

With Italian interior minister Luciana Lamorgese Thursday, "I will be... in Tunisia for a global agreement that on the one hand will allow the country to recover from the severe economic crisis caused by coronavirus, on the other hand to provide it with the resources to fight human traffickers," Johansson told the paper.

She added: "There will be European funds for the economy, investment and employment, while the Tunisian authorities will engage in managing the borders, to take back their citizens who have left for Europe and to repatriate foreigners in their country who are not refugees."She said the EU was also already talking with the Libyan government under Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah about a new agreement on migration from their shores, adding: "I don't think we need to wait for December's elections."