EU Working With Partners to Provide Ukraine With $1.4Bln Monthly - EU Commission President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The European Commission is working with member states to provide Ukraine with 1.5 billion Euros ($1.4 billion) on a monthly basis to enable the country to meet its recurrent costs, including the payment of salaries and pensions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"According to the international financial institutions and Ukraine, there is a need of 3 to 5 billion euros a month just to cover these recurrent running costs, here reliable support is needed from the EU, from our friends in the US, and of course from our friends in the international financial institutions .

.. I am working with the member states that the union could support Ukraine with up to 1.5 billion euros every month of the war which would be in sum, roundabout 18 billion euros in 2023," von der Leyen said at the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine.

For months, Kiev has been receiving billions of Dollars in aid from the West that has enhanced its financial support since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The US Congress has approved some $70 billion in aid to Ukraine since February 24.