EU Works On Initiative To Hold Meeting Of Foreign Ministers In Kiev - Di Maio
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 11:33 PM
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday that the EU is working on holding a meeting of foreign ministers in Kiev
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday that the EU is working on holding a meeting of foreign ministers in Kiev.
"We are working on an initiative to hold a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council with the participation of 27 member states and High Representative (Josep Borrell) in Kiev in order to send a clear signal of solidarity to the Ukrainian people," Di Maio said following the informal meeting of the EU top diplomats.