EU Works on Initiative to Hold Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Kiev - Di Maio

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday that the EU is working on holding a meeting of foreign ministers in Kiev.

"We are working on an initiative to hold a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council with the participation of 27 member states and High Representative (Josep Borrell) in Kiev in order to send a clear signal of solidarity to the Ukrainian people," Di Maio said following the informal meeting of the EU top diplomats.