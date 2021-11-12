EU Worried Over Reports on Alleged Russian Military Build-Up at Border With Ukraine

UrduPoint.com

The European Union is concerned about recent reports alleging that Russia is amassing troops and military equipment at the border with Ukraine, EU External Action Service lead spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The European Union is concerned about recent reports alleging that Russia is amassing troops and military equipment at the border with Ukraine, EU External Action Service lead spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

"The information we gather so far is rather worrying and we are also discussing and exchanging with partners, such as the US, the UK and others to see how the situation develops and, of course, in light of further development, we are ready to look on further steps together with these partners," Stano told a daily briefing.

Western media has repeatedly reported on the alleged Russian military build-up since late last month, saying it started after Russia had completed large-scale joint military exercises with Belarus Zapad-2021.

The Washington Post was among the first to report US and EU officials' concerns over the matter on October 30. In a couple of days, Politico news outlet shared satellite images, allegedly showing the deployment of the Russian military on the border with Ukraine. In fact, the images showed areas in the Smolensk Region, which has no border with Ukraine.

Commenting on the matter, Moscow said last week that western media reports about Russia pulling troops to the Ukrainian border did not correspond to reality.

