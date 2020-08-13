EU Wraps Up Talks With Johnson & Johnson to Expand Coronavirus Vaccine Portfolio

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The European Union has been lining up potential coronavirus vaccines it plans to buy once they are ready, with the latest addition being a Johnson & Johnson drug.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said Thursday it had concluded "exploratory talks" with the US company that are intended to result in a deal on the initial purchase of 200 million doses on behalf of all EU members.

"Our negotiations to secure a broad portfolio of vaccines for our citizens and the world will continue unabated," Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.

The Commission said it "pursues intensive discussions" with other vaccine producers. It reached a deal with the French pharma giant Sanofi and its UK partner, GSK, in July for the supply of 300 million doses of their vaccine.