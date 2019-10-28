UrduPoint.com
EU27 Agrees To Grant UK Request For Brexit Delay Until January 31 - Tusk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:57 PM

EU27 Agrees to Grant UK Request for Brexit Delay Until January 31 - Tusk

The European Union has agreed to grant the United Kingdom's request for a Brexit extension until January 31 instead of the deadline of October 31, European Council President Donald Tusk said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The European Union has agreed to grant the United Kingdom's request for a Brexit extension until January 31 instead of the deadline of October 31, European Council President Donald Tusk said Monday.

"The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure," Tusk said on Twitter.

