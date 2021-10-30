EU3, US Say Sanctions to Be Lifted Off Tehran If Iran Returns to JCPOA Compliance

The leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States said on Saturday that sanctions against Tehran will be lifted once Iran returns to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) compliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States said on Saturday that sanctions against Tehran will be lifted once Iran returns to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) compliance.

"Return to JCPOA compliance will provide sanctions lifting with long-lasting implications for Iran's economic growth. This will only be possible if Iran changes course," the leaders said in a joint statement following a meeting in Rome.

The leaders also welcomed US President Joe Biden's recent announcement that the United States was committed to returning "to full compliance with the JCPOA and to stay in full compliance, so long as Iran does the same."