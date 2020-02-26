EU3 Wants to Strengthen INSTEX Mechanism for Trade With Iran - Araghchi

The European participants of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have expressed desire to strengthen the INSTEX mechanism for doing trade with Iran in the face of Washington's sanctions, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday

VEINNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The European participants of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have expressed desire to strengthen the INSTEX mechanism for doing trade with Iran in the face of Washington's sanctions, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.

Araghchi said, after the meeting of the commission, held in Vienna at the political directors level, that all the participants had confirmed their commitment to the JCPOA.

"We have discussed the INSTEX mechanism today. The European trio [the United Kingdom, France, Germany] has expressed the desire to strengthen INSTEX, so that it could cover a larger portion of trade between the European Union and Iran," Araghchi told reporters.