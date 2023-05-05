UrduPoint.com

EUCOM Confirms US-Provided Patriot System Delivered To Ukraine - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 11:03 PM

EUCOM Confirms US-Provided Patriot System Delivered to Ukraine - Statement

A US-provided Patriot air defense system has been delivered and is operational in Ukraine, a US European Command (EUCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A US-provided Patriot air defense system has been delivered and is operational in Ukraine, a US European Command (EUCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"While we defer to the Ukrainians to speak about their capabilities, the US patriot system has been delivered and adds to layered air defenses to protect Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Politico reported, citing a US defense official, that a US Patriot air defense system and the Ukrainian forces the United States trained to operate it arrived in Ukraine last week after completing training in the US state of Oklahoma.

According to US media reports, citing leaked classified Pentagon documents, Ukraine may entirely deplete its munitions for its S-300 air defense systems by May 3, potentially leaving large portions of its critical infrastructure undefended.

Patriot systems provided to Ukraine by European states arrived in Ukraine last month, media reported.

Western countries have increasingly supplied Ukraine with numerous weapons and munitions, including air defense and multiple launch rocket systems, tanks and armored vehicles, artillery, drones and missiles since Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022.

Russia has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Ukraine Russia Pentagon Vehicles United States February May Media

Recent Stories

North Waziristan fire exchange martyrs laid to res ..

North Waziristan fire exchange martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

2 minutes ago
 Global food prices rose in April for first time in ..

Global food prices rose in April for first time in a year: FAO

2 minutes ago
 PM, SG Scotland discuss Commonwealth affairs

PM, SG Scotland discuss Commonwealth affairs

2 minutes ago
 Nigerian Senator Sentenced to 9 Years in UK Over O ..

Nigerian Senator Sentenced to 9 Years in UK Over Organ Harvesting Scheme - Prose ..

9 minutes ago
 Moscow Police Warn of Consequences for Violating B ..

Moscow Police Warn of Consequences for Violating Ban on Launching Drones

9 minutes ago
 FM's attending SCO, nothing to do with local polit ..

FM's attending SCO, nothing to do with local politics: Special Assistant to the ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.