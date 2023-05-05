EUCOM Confirms US-Provided Patriot System Delivered to Ukraine - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A US-provided Patriot air defense system has been delivered and is operational in Ukraine, a US European Command (EUCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

"While we defer to the Ukrainians to speak about their capabilities, the US patriot system has been delivered and adds to layered air defenses to protect Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Politico reported, citing a US defense official, that a US Patriot air defense system and the Ukrainian forces the United States trained to operate it arrived in Ukraine last week after completing training in the US state of Oklahoma.

According to US media reports, citing leaked classified Pentagon documents, Ukraine may entirely deplete its munitions for its S-300 air defense systems by May 3, potentially leaving large portions of its critical infrastructure undefended.

Patriot systems provided to Ukraine by European states arrived in Ukraine last month, media reported.

Western countries have increasingly supplied Ukraine with numerous weapons and munitions, including air defense and multiple launch rocket systems, tanks and armored vehicles, artillery, drones and missiles since Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022.

Russia has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution and further escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement.