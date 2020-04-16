EUCOM Says Incident With Russian Jet Over Mediterranean Unprofessional, Not Deliberate

The Pentagon believes that this week's incident involving a Russian Su-35 fighter jet and a US P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea was unprofessional but not intentional, the commander of US European Command Air Force General Tod D. Wolters said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Pentagon believes that this week's incident involving a Russian Su-35 fighter jet and a US P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea was unprofessional but not intentional, the commander of US European Command Air Force General Tod D. Wolters said on Thursday.

"It was obviously unfortunate as you can imagine. I've looked at the footage. I've studied the intent, and my conclusion at this point is that it was probably something that was more along the lines of unprofessional as opposed to deliberate," Wolters said. "We have an investigation that's ongoing ... Our US mission in Moscow has obviously already initiated a conversation with the powers to be in Moscow to make sure that they are very, very aware of our dissatisfaction with the event.

"

The US Navy in a statement on April 15 said a Russian Su-35 fighter jet conducted a high-speed maneuver in front of a US P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft during an intercept over the Mediterranean Sea.

The statement said the intercept lasted approximately 42 minutes and that the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace.

The Navy said the US aircraft was operating in accordance to international law and did not provoke the Russian aircraft.