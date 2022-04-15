Eurasian Commission Adopts Package of Measures Against Sanctions - Belarusian Official

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has adopted a package of measures to counter Western sanctions, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has adopted a package of measures to counter Western sanctions, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko said on Friday.

"First and foremost, we have discussed how our union will respond to the sanctions. We have made a number of decisions on critical imports. We have 'zeroed' rates, discussed the types of products that we need to import in order to keep our industry going. This is a priority matter and it was on the agenda of the previous meeting and today's session," Petrishenko told the Belta news agency.

Import customs duties have been canceled for products that "will allow to make up for the shortfall of raw materials, previously imported from countries that have imposed sanctions on Belarus," according to Petrishenko.

"We also discussed plans to ease technical regulations in line with certain parameters, including regulations related to the supply of our trucks and tractors. This will be done to prevent the reduction of their supplies to the EAEU market," he added.

Petrishenko noted that the EEC Council further discussed the sensitive issue of regulation of the sugar market in the Eurasian Union, including import quotas. The matter will be revisited after the harvest in September.