Eurasian Development Fund Approves $500Mln Loan to Belarus - Russian Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Council of the Eurasian Fund for the Stabilization and Development approved a 500 million loan for Belarus, the Russian Finance Ministry said Monday.

"The council of the Eurasian Fund for the Stabilization and Development approved providing Belarus with a loan of $500 million of its funds," the ministry said.