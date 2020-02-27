Eurasian Economic Commission Says Any Disintegration in EAEU Should Be Prevented

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Any tendencies leading to disintegration cannot be allowed within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich said on Thursday following his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.

"I understand it and Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the matter with concern: we cannot allow even small elements geared towards disintegration. We should make the Eurasian Economic Union ever stronger at all levels. Belarus has always demonstrated a concrete contribution to the advancement of integration, not only during the year of its presidency. As the president said, Belarus will continue demonstrating it in the future," Myasnikovich said as quoted by the Belarusian Telegraph Agency.

According to the chairman, if one of the EAEU member countries starts dominating, it will damage the organization.

He noted that some countries with a lower level of economic development, such as Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, sought to receive greater support within the union. At the same time, Kazakhstan and Belarus rely on their own resources and want to "secure a synergy effect in addition to an active stance" in the EAEU, he stated.

"The union is like a family. We should trust each other as part of this family. We have yet to secure complete trust. The absence of trust leads to all kinds of barriers, exemptions, restrictions, which result in an avalanche that may demolish the entire edifice," Myasnikovich added.

The EAEU was established by the respective treaty in 2015 to boost regional economic cooperation and integration, as well as raise the living standards of the member states. It includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.