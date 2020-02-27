UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurasian Economic Commission Says Any Disintegration In EAEU Should Be Prevented

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 08:17 PM

Eurasian Economic Commission Says Any Disintegration in EAEU Should Be Prevented

Any tendencies leading to disintegration cannot be allowed within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich said on Thursday following his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Any tendencies leading to disintegration cannot be allowed within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich said on Thursday following his meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.

"I understand it and Alexander Lukashenko drew attention to the matter with concern: we cannot allow even small elements geared towards disintegration. We should make the Eurasian Economic Union ever stronger at all levels. Belarus has always demonstrated a concrete contribution to the advancement of integration, not only during the year of its presidency. As the president said, Belarus will continue demonstrating it in the future," Myasnikovich said as quoted by the Belarusian Telegraph Agency.

According to the chairman, if one of the EAEU member countries starts dominating, it will damage the organization.

He noted that some countries with a lower level of economic development, such as Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, sought to receive greater support within the union. At the same time, Kazakhstan and Belarus rely on their own resources and want to "secure a synergy effect in addition to an active stance" in the EAEU, he stated.

"The union is like a family. We should trust each other as part of this family. We have yet to secure complete trust. The absence of trust leads to all kinds of barriers, exemptions, restrictions, which result in an avalanche that may demolish the entire edifice," Myasnikovich added.

The EAEU was established by the respective treaty in 2015 to boost regional economic cooperation and integration, as well as raise the living standards of the member states. It includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Armenia Same Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan May 2015 Family All

Recent Stories

Two killed, two injured as car turned turtle in Kh ..

4 minutes ago

PEMRA clarifies news item

4 minutes ago

UK Think Tank Urges Gov't to Create Global Nature ..

4 minutes ago

EU 'Digs Its Own Grave' by Pushing Russia Closer t ..

11 minutes ago

Well-equipped law university to be established in ..

11 minutes ago

Kaaba key-holder to deliver sermon in Sialkot mosq ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.