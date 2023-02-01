Eurasian Economic Commission, South Africa to Consider Creation of Industrial Zone

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and South Africa will consider creating a Eurasian industrial zone in South Africa, the secretariat of the EEC industry minister said in a statement.

"The EEC and South Africa will discuss the creation of a Eurasian industrial zone in the Republic of South Africa and intensify cooperation in agriculture. Such an agreement was reached during the meeting of EEC Minister for Industry and Agro-Industrial Complex Artak Kamalyan with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Africa to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka," according to the statement.

The sides discussed a number of issues related to establishing interaction and expanding areas of cooperation, increasing trade volumes, organizing and holding mutual business missions between the states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and South Africa, and joint participation in international events.