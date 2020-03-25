Eurasian Economic Union Bans Individual Protective Gear Exports Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The five-nation Eurasian Economic Union on Wednesday imposed a temporary ban on exports of individual protective gear and cut duties on high-demand products to prevent shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The five-nation Eurasian Economic Union on Wednesday imposed a temporary ban on exports of individual protective gear and cut duties on high-demand products to prevent shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Eurasian Economic Commission has decided to ban exports of a wide range of individual protection equipment from the Eurasian Economic Union," Andrei Slepnev, the commission's minister in charge of trade, told reporters.

The commission, the executive arm of the bloc which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, made the decision to protect its stock of medical masks, goggles and protection suits to be used by medical professionals, he explained.

"Retailers around the world are under pressure by consumers [to provide more goods]. We have decided to finalize a list of goods this week that will temporarily have their tariff protections lowered," Slepnev told reporters.

The list will include food, baby food and baby wares, medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients, and other items that are in high demand.