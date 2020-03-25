UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurasian Economic Union Bans Individual Protective Gear Exports Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

Eurasian Economic Union Bans Individual Protective Gear Exports Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The five-nation Eurasian Economic Union on Wednesday imposed a temporary ban on exports of individual protective gear and cut duties on high-demand products to prevent shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The five-nation Eurasian Economic Union on Wednesday imposed a temporary ban on exports of individual protective gear and cut duties on high-demand products to prevent shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Eurasian Economic Commission has decided to ban exports of a wide range of individual protection equipment from the Eurasian Economic Union," Andrei Slepnev, the commission's minister in charge of trade, told reporters.

The commission, the executive arm of the bloc which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, made the decision to protect its stock of medical masks, goggles and protection suits to be used by medical professionals, he explained.

"Retailers around the world are under pressure by consumers [to provide more goods]. We have decided to finalize a list of goods this week that will temporarily have their tariff protections lowered," Slepnev told reporters.

The list will include food, baby food and baby wares, medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients, and other items that are in high demand.

Related Topics

World Exports Russia Armenia Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan From Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prince Charles tests positive for novel Coronaviru ..

12 minutes ago

Junior Asia Hockey Cup postponed

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) close down its office ..

2 minutes ago

DC urges philanthropists to enhance cooperation

2 minutes ago

Mali declares first coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan relaxes regulations on impo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.