Eurasian Economic Union Bans Staple Food Exports Until June 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) announced on Tuesday a three-month ban on essential food exports to ensure a stable supply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"A decision has been made to adopt a 'second package' of measures that will temporarily ban exports of certain food products from the EAEU .

.. until June 30," the Eurasian Economic Commission said in a statement.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia are suspending exports of onions, garlic, turnips, wheat, rice, buckwheat and buckwheat products, millet, coarse whole wheat flour, soybeans and sunflower seeds.

More Stories From World

