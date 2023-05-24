- Home
Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) GDP Decreased Only By 1.6% Despite Global Trade Crisis - Putin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 08:05 PM
The GDP of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has decreased only by 1.6% despite the global crisis in trading, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The GDP of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has decreased only by 1.6% despite the global crisis in trading, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"Despite the large-scale crisis in the global economy and trade, considerable geopolitical risks and the uncertainty factor, the total GDP of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2022 decreased, but decreased by 1.
6%, and some experts there ... predicted a completely different scenario, a scenario of (economic) crash," Putin said at the EEU forum in Moscow.