Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) GDP Decreased Only by 1.6% Despite Global Trade Crisis - Putin

The GDP of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has decreased only by 1.6% despite the global crisis in trading, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The GDP of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has decreased only by 1.6% despite the global crisis in trading, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Despite the large-scale crisis in the global economy and trade, considerable geopolitical risks and the uncertainty factor, the total GDP of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2022 decreased, but decreased by 1.

6%, and some experts there ... predicted a completely different scenario, a scenario of (economic) crash," Putin said at the EEU forum in Moscow.

