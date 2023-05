Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) to Make Decisions on Further Integration, Energy Cooperation at Summit - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) will make decisions on further integration and energy cooperation during a summit on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, together with the leaders of the five states present here, we will hold a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, make decisions on further deepening integration, focus on ensuring energy and food security, technological and financial independence, accelerating digital transformation, eliminating regulatory and trade barriers, developing transport infrastructure," Putin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow.