Eurasian Economic Union Leaders to Ink 2025 Integration Roadmap in Fall - Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union plan to finalize a five-year integration strategy at a summit in Belarus's Minsk in fall, the Belarusian prime minister said Friday.

"We expect heads of government to sign this document during a regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk in fall," Roman Golovchenko said.

Addressing the union's intergovernmental meeting in the Belarusian capital, Golovchenko said that the roadmap had been "prepared and approved in general."

The strategy aims to establish mechanisms for creating common markets among member countries and identify investment targets while dealing with existing trade barriers and waivers.

The Eurasian Economic Union has been around since 2015. It is made up of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Belarus is holding the economic bloc's rotating chairmanship this year.