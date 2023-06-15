UrduPoint.com

Eurasian Economic Union Should Present Its CO2 Reduction Plan By COP28 - UN Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should develop ambitious plans for carbon emissions reduction and present them at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) scheduled for November 30-December 12 in Dubai, Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said on Thursday

"I urge Eurasian Economic Union members to show leadership in this and to come to Dubai with the most ambitious measures you can take to reduce emissions," Stiell told a panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The official also advocated joining the global effort to reduce methane emissions by 2030, harnessing wind and solar energy, developing electric transport powered by non-fossil fuels, as well as unlocking the potential of forests to contribute to CO2 removal, cross-border adaptations, and introducing carbon markets.

"The UNFCCC is ready to work with you on these projects and on using regional collaboration to achieve more ambitious climate targets," Stiell said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

