Eurasian Economic Union Summit Called To Address Coronavirus - Moscow

Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Eurasian Economic Union Summit Called to Address Coronavirus - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) An urgent summit of Eurasian Economic Union leaders has been called to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The president of the union's top executive body, the Eurasian Economic Commission, said earlier that the virtual summit was scheduled for April 14.

"The fight against the pandemic will be the main topic of the extraordinary meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission at the level of heads of state," the Russian ministry said.

The union is made of five core members ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia ” and Moldova as an observer state. The organization has free trade agreements with China and several other countries.

